'Ambedkar Samman Yatra': Congress Cadres to Rally in Guwahati Amidst Restrictions

The Kamrup Metropolitan District Congress Committee is set to host the 'Ambedkar Samman Yatra' today, December 24, 2024, with Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, leading the march. The event will begin at 11:30 AM from the Manabendra Sarma Complex, culminating in a tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Although the administration has approved tributes and garlanding, permission for a procession has been denied. Despite this, Congress leaders are determined to highlight Ambedkar's legacy. A series of speeches on Dr. Ambedkar’s life and contributions will follow the tribute ceremony.

The event will witness participation from prominent Congress leaders, including Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Manoj Chouhan, Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), and Ripun Bora, former Member of Parliament. A large gathering of Congress cadres is expected to attend.

The ‘Ambedkar Samman Yatra’ is poised to celebrate the enduring legacy of Dr. Ambedkar and his contributions to India’s socio-political framework.