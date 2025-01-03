AJP Chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi Demands Judicial Inquiry into Kharghuli Pipeline Explosion

The chief of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Lurinjyoti Gogoi, along with a team of party members, visited the site of the Kharghuli water pipeline explosion at Nepalichowk on Friday. The team assessed the damage caused by the explosion and extended their sympathies to the affected families.

Addressing the media, Lurinjyoti Gogoi stated, “This region has witnessed several such incidents. It is essential to analyze who is responsible for these occurrences. A detailed investigation is needed to determine why the water supply system, which was previously under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, was separated, and why the Guwahati Jal Board was established.”

He further emphasized the need for a judicial inquiry, stating that all involved parties, including JICA and the Jal Board, must be included in the investigation. Only a comprehensive inquiry will lead to a proper resolution of the matter, Gogoi asserted.

Gogoi also pointed out that the current Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, when he served as the Minister for Guwahati Development, was responsible for initiating the irregularities that led to the explosion.

He called for the inclusion of former Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya in the investigation, citing his knowledge of numerous corruption-related issues.

In terms of relief, Gogoi demanded that adequate compensation be provided to all those affected by the explosion. He emphasized that compensation should be proportional to the damage incurred, rather than a fixed amount like ₹1.2 lakh, which he criticized as insufficient.

"The administration has been as unhelpful as a 'mocking smile' when it comes to providing the necessary aid," Gogoi remarked, urging for a more effective response from the authorities.

It may also be mentioned that the victims of the explosion expressed dissatisfaction with the aid provided by the administration. "What can we do with ₹1.2 lakh?" questioned one of the affected individuals, expressing frustration over the inadequate compensation.

The victims further expressed anger against the administration over the lack of proper facilities at the relief camps. Those staying at the camp voiced their frustration, sharing how they spent the night in the cold with nothing but a single blanket.

Meanwhile, even after the horrific explosion, there are reports that the Guwahati Jal Board has shown no remorse. On the other hand, earlier today, a JICA worker was seen attempting to wield a burst pipe using a domestic LPG cylinder, further alarming the residents.

The public intervened, forcing the worker to halt the dangerous act.