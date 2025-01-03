Assam Introduces 3 New Trains, Advances in Tech and Rail Announced

To boost rail connectivity and regional development, three new train services were inaugurated today in Guwahati, along with the introduction of a new Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Tetelia station yard, constructed by Northeast Frontier Railway.

The ceremony saw the presence of Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita.

Senior officials, including Northeast Frontier Railway General Managers Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and Arun Kumar Choudhary, along with local MPs, MLAs, and other dignitaries, also attended.

During the event, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that ₹10,000 crore has been allocated by the Government of India for railway development in the Northeast.

The newly launched train services include:

• 55818/55817 (Guwahati – New Bongaigaon – Guwahati) Daily Passenger

• 15911/15912 (Tinsukia – Naharlagun – Tinsukia) Tri-weekly Express

• 12047/12048 (Guwahati – North Lakhimpur – Guwahati) Bi-weekly Jan Shatabdi Express

These services are expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity and provide better travel options for passengers across Assam and neighboring states.

In a pivotal moment, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) and Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd., paving the way for academic and industrial collaboration. NIELIT, a premier institution under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has recently been granted "Deemed to Be University" status by the University Grants Commission (UGC). With its main campus in Ropar and 11 constituent units across the country, including locations like Agartala, Imphal, and Srinagar, NIELIT aims to redefine education in emerging digital technologies.

As part of its nationwide expansion, NIELIT will establish a campus in Jagiroad, Assam, named after Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

This campus will specialize in electronics manufacturing education and offer undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductor Design and Manufacturing, Cyber Security, Blockchain Technology, Internet of Things, and Machine Learning. The curriculum will align with industry demands, ensuring students gain market-relevant skills.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked, "There was no movement demanding a technological university. No political party or organization had issued any memorandum. But the Prime Minister thought about it. Now, information technology is at our fingertips. We must aim for the skies."

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the government's focus on infrastructure development in the Northeast, stating, “More than five times the yearly budgetary allocation has been increased for railway infrastructure development work in the Northeast region for the current year in comparison to the period 2009-14.” He referred to the northeastern region as "India's new engine," emphasizing its role in propelling the country forward.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the new trains launched at the beginning of 2025 and reiterated an invitation to the Advantage Assam event scheduled for February. He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is tirelessly working toward building a developed Assam by 2047, with technology serving as the cornerstone of this vision. Dr. Sarma highlighted the need for skilled manpower as India advances toward becoming a semiconductor powerhouse.

He further mentioned that work on the double-track railway in Assam's Lumding area has already commenced, and the new NIELIT campus in Jagiroad will drive education in electronics, artificial intelligence, and information technology. Dr. Sarma concluded by reiterating, "Information technology is now in our hands, and we must aim for the skies."

Additionally, the event marked the inauguration of a new FM Transmitter at Akashvani Kokrajhar, benefiting over 30 lakh residents in Dhubri, Bongaigaon, and Chirang districts. This development will enable access to clearer and higher-quality FM broadcasts in the region.