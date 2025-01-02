Knee-Deep Water Submerges Guwahati's Kharghuli After JICA Waterline Burst

A JICA water supply mainline pipe has burst again in Guwahati's Kharghuli area, flooding the road with knee-deep water and causing the wastage of thousands of liters of water.

This incident marks a repeat of a previous water pipeline explosion in the same area, which had caused significant damage in May 2023.

In the earlier incident, a woman lost her life, several others were injured, and significant damage was caused by the pipeline burst in Kharghuli, with many homes being destroyed, raising serious safety concerns.

Meanwhile, the residents have expressed frustration over the recurring issue, urging the concerned authorities to take immediate and effective measures to address the problem and prevent future mishaps.

