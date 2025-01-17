Alzheimer’s Stricken Woman Missing in Guwahati Since Christmas Eve

An 80-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer's disease has been reported missing since December 24, 2024. Her family members are still searching for her and are growing increasingly concerned about her whereabouts.

The missing woman, identified as Basanti Das, is the mother of Ranjeet Das, the head operator of the Asomiya Pratidin canteen.

Ranjeet Das, who resides in the Salbari area of the Noonmati locality in Guwahati, spoke to Pratidin Time and shared details about his mother's disappearance.

He said, “My Mother has Alzheimer's disease, thus, she couldn’t remember people except for her family members, including me and my elder brother Deepak Das. On Christmas Eve, she went out of the home at around 7:50 pm after having tea which was served by my wife.”

Das further informed that his mother was wearing a nighty and a grey sweater when she left the house. He also mentioned that this is not the first time Basanti Das has gone out without informing anyone at home.

It may be mentioned that Alzheimer's disease, which Basanti suffers from, is a progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, and is the most common cause of dementia in older adults. The symptoms of Alzheimer's include difficulty remembering recent events, finding words, making plans or organizing, and performing routine tasks. People with Alzheimer's may also wander and get lost, have trouble handling money and bills, and experience personality and behaviour changes.

The causes of Alzheimer's are complex, involving changes in the brain that begin years before symptoms appear. These include the loss of brain cells and their connections, inherited genes, Down's syndrome, and head injuries.

Currently, there is no cure for Alzheimer's disease, but treatments focus on slowing the progression of the disease and ensuring a good quality of life for the affected individuals. Researchers continue to work towards uncovering more about Alzheimer's and developing new treatments.

Anyone with information about Basanti Das's whereabouts is urged to contact at 8399062501 or 9954231756.

