Assam: Cachar Women Set Deadline for Police to Act Against Drug Sales

In a significant demonstration, local women in Dwarbond Bazar (Market), Cachar, have launched an anti-drug campaign demanding an immediate ban on the sale of liquor, drugs, and gambling items.

Under the banner of the Anti-Drug Women’s Association, the women organized a protest march through the market, calling for an end to these illegal activities that they say are destroying families.

Carrying placards, the protesters warned unscrupulous traders to stop selling intoxicants and gambling paraphernalia.

According to the group, the availability of these substances is leading to the collapse of households, and urgent action is needed to prevent further damage.

The women’s association submitted a memorandum to the police, setting a one-week deadline to enforce a complete ban on the sale of such items in the market.

They also issued a stern warning that they would intensify their campaign if no action is taken within the stipulated time.

This bold move by the women has brought the issue of rising drug and alcohol abuse in Dwarbond Market to the forefront, with residents now eagerly awaiting authorities’ response to the demands.

