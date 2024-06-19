Ambubachi Mela: Kamrup (M) Halts Issuance Of VIP Passes At Kamakhya

Ahead of the Ambubachi Mela this year, the Kamrup Metropolitan District administration on Wednesday issued directives suspending the issuance of VIP passes for darshan (auspicious sighting) at Kamakhya Temple.
The decision was taken in light of the upcoming Ambubachi Mela, which is set to begin from June 22, with the authorities bracing for lakhs of devotees and saints to assemble in Guwahati.
According to the order, the suspension on issuing VIP passes for devotees at the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple will be effective from June 21 till June 30.
"In view of the Ambubachi Mela 2024 and the anticipated influx of lakhs of devotees attending this significant event, the issuance of VIP passes for Maa Kamakhya Darshan will be suspended from 21/06/2024 to 30/06/2024," the official order read.
Meanwhile, the district administration further directed competent authorities to stop issuing car passes during the same period. "Additionally, there will be no provision for the issuance of car passes from the District Administration during this period. All concerned departments, organizations, and agencies are hereby requested to take note and comply accordingly," it added.
It may be noted that Assam cabinet minister for tourism, Jayanta Mallabaruah had earlier said that VIP culture will not exist in the Ambubachi Mela this year.
The minister chaired a meeting with the committee members of Kamakhya Temple and the concerned authorities today and discussed various arrangements.
Mallabaruah said, "From the opening of the temple gates to its closing, there will be no issuance of VIP passes. Even VIPs will have to do darshan like other people."
Speaking about the arrangements, he said, "The main path heading to Kamakhya Temple will be closed from 8 pm onwards. The road that comes from Pandu Ghat will be closed at night. No vehicle will be allowed to travel from Kamakhya Gate."
"Cart services to assist devotees will also be there, but only on the route connecting Pandu Ghat to Kamakhya. The main Ambubachi inauguration ceremony will be performed at Pandu port. There will be camps set up opposite to Pandu Ghat and Kamakhya Railway Station for guests. No one will be allowed to haphazardly set up food distribution stalls at fairs," the minister added.
Earlier today, he reached Kamakhya Temple premises in Guwahati to take stock of the preparedness ahead of the Ambubachi Mela.
The minister stated that arrangements are on track to be completed in time and the tourism department is ready to welcome devotees and saints to Kamakhya.
He said, "The tourism department, the city authorities and all associated departments are ready for Ambubachi Mela. We are expecting 20 to 25 lakh devotees like every year.
"The tourism department is ready to welcome the devotees. All kinds of services in times of emergency will be kept prepared ahead of their arrival," Mallabaruah added.
The four-day-long annual Ambubachi Mela at the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati is set to commence on June 22. This annual Hindu fair is a significant event that celebrates the yearly menstruation cycle of Goddess Maa Kamakhya.
Located atop the Nilachal Hills, Kamakhya Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths in India, making it a vital pilgrimage site. The Ambubachi Mela attracts thousands of devotees and tourists from all over the country and beyond, who come to participate in the rituals and seek blessings from the goddess.
The festival is a unique celebration of fertility and womanhood, reflecting the deep cultural and religious significance of the Kamakhya Temple in Hindu tradition.