Amit Shah Starts Panchayat Conclave With 'Bhortal'; BJP Beats Drum For 2026 Assam Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday afternoon arrived at Khanapara to attend the Panchayat Representatives’ Conclave in Guwahati. He reached the venue at 1:05 PM, shortly after inaugurating the Brahmaputra Wing at Raj Bhawan.

Shah was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, Excise Minister Atul Bora and several other senior party leaders.

Upon arrival at the conclave, the Home Minister was accorded a traditional Assamese welcome with the playing of doba and shankha. He was also felicitated with a hengdang (traditional sword) and a pair of bhortal, symbolising honour and appreciation. Leaders of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) presented him with a japi and a horai, showcasing Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

In his welcome address, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia led slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Vande Mataram,” “BJP Zindabad,” “AGP Zindabad,” “NDA Zindabad,” “PM Modi Zindabad,” “Amit Shah Zindabad,” and “Himanta Biswa Sarma Zindabad.” He described the conclave as a “historic moment” for the NDA in Assam, marking a united effort from “panchayat to parliament.”

“This is a new step in the history of the BJP. Such a massive gathering of the NDA’s panchayat representatives has never been organised before. Today, over 21,000 newly elected panchayat members are present here. The people of Assam want us, the BJP and NDA, to return in 2026, and it is the responsibility of these representatives to work tirelessly to fulfil that aspiration,” Saikia said.

AGP leader and Excise Minister Atul Bora also extended greetings to Shah and other dignitaries, saying that the conclave coincides with the auspicious Assamese month of Bhado, a time of spiritual significance. “The works of Amit Shah at the Centre have brought a sense of calmness and stability across the country. We welcome him warmly to Assam,” Bora remarked.

