APCC Observes Ex CM Tarun Gogoi’s Birth Anniversary; Ripun Bora Slams BJP, Defends Zubeen

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee today observed the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi at Rajiv Bhawan, paying floral tributes and recalling his remarkable political legacy. Senior Congress leaders, including Ripun Bora, Akon Bora, and Abdul Khaleque, attended the ceremony and paid their respects.

Addressing the gathering, Assam Congress president Ripun Bora said, “Today we are celebrating the birth anniversary of Tarun Gogoi in the absence of Gaurav Gogoi, who is in Delhi to pay tribute to his late father and attend to his ailing mother.”

Bora also reacted to recent controversies surrounding the Congress’s use of Zubeen Garg’s popular song 'Mayabini' during a protest in Bongaigaon, which drew criticism from certain quarters. “The BJP is trying to politicise Zubeen Garg. Let me make it clear — Zubeen does not belong to Himanta Biswa Sarma or the BJP; Zubeen belongs to Assam, to everyone,” Bora asserted.

He further took a dig at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, referring to national surveys that list him among the wealthiest chief ministers in India. “Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks whatever comes to his mind. Reports from reputed national agencies clearly show that he is one of the richest chief ministers in the country,” Bora remarked.

On the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, Bora questioned the Chief Minister’s earlier statement promising to make the postmortem report public. “Why did the Chief Minister say he would make the postmortem report public? Why did he later claim that anyone wishing to see it could approach the SIT? Is it really accessible to everyone?” Bora asked pointedly.

Meanwhile, outside Rajiv Bhawan, members of the Congress Scheduled Caste Department staged a protest condemning the alleged insult to Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud by BJP leaders. The protesters burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised slogans against the government.

They questioned whether the Chief Justice was disrespected merely because he belongs to a Scheduled Caste community. “Why is that arrogant lawyer still free under the open sky?” Congress protesters asked, demanding accountability and respect for the judiciary.

