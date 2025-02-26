Assam Emerging as Global Investment Hub: Ashok Singhal

Assam is rapidly establishing itself as a key investment destination, attracting both domestic and international investors, said Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal.

Speaking at Advantage Assam 2.0, Singhal said that the state is not just a regional economic hub but a focal point for global investment. "Assam is a favored destination for investment. Not only Indian investors but foreign investors are also showing interest. This positions Assam as a global investment focal point," he told the media.

He highlighted the growing recognition of Assam’s economic potential among the business community. "Once people believe that Assam is the future growth engine, everyone wants to be part of it. So, people will come," he added.

Expressing confidence in Assam’s economic trajectory, Singhal remarked, "When the right ecosystem is in place, growth will accelerate on its own. We are at the takeoff stage, and the sky's the limit."

On the second day of Advantage Assam 2.0, several key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, further strengthening the state’s industrial and infrastructure landscape.

Among the major agreements, Star Cement committed ₹3,200 crore for production expansion, while Matheson Hydrogen Pvt. Ltd. signed a ₹1,500 crore MoU for a 95KTPA hydrogen and steam generation plant. In the healthcare sector, Global Health Ltd. (Medanta) pledged ₹500 crore for the construction of a multi-speciality hospital, and Virinchi Healthcare announced a ₹200 crore investment for a 500-bed super-speciality hospital.

Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt. Ltd. sealed a ₹275 crore deal to develop a 5-star eco-resort in Kaziranga, while Varun Beverages agreed to invest ₹510 crore in setting up a soft drinks and juice manufacturing unit. The IT and infrastructure sectors also saw significant commitments, with Virinchi Ltd. signing a ₹3,000 crore MoU for a 200 MW data center.

The cement industry witnessed another major agreement, as UltraTech Cement signed a ₹700 crore deal with the Assam government. In the logistics sector, Simba Logistics inked a ₹400 crore agreement with the state.

