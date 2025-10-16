Assam Association Secy Debajyoti Hazarika Speaks Out After SIT Interrogation

For the first time since being interrogated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Assam Association’s secretary Debajyoti Hazarika has publicly spoken to the media, sharing key details about the controversial yacht party that preceded singer Zubeen Garg’s tragic death.

Hazarika revealed that there were 11 Assamese expatriates from Singapore present at the yacht party, out of which 10 have already appeared before the SIT for questioning. “We have all sought justice for Zubeen Garg,” he stated firmly.

He further added that the group has also been cooperating with Singaporean authorities in their ongoing investigation into the incident. According to Hazarika, it was Tanmay Phukan who had initially contacted and coordinated with them for the yacht party.

However, when pressed by reporters for more information, Hazarika appeared visibly uncomfortable and often dodged direct questions-- giving vague or unrelated replies.

He admitted to having recorded a few videos during the yacht trip and stated that he was in the water when the accident occurred. When a journalist questioned why he did not attempt to rescue Zubeen despite being in the water, Hazarika gave an evasive response, saying, “I was busy making an emergency call at that moment.”

The statement has since drawn public scrutiny, as many continue to demand clear answers and accountability regarding the sequence of events that led to the singer’s untimely demise.

