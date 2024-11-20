Assam Book Fair To Be Temporarily Relocated To Khanapara

The yearly book fair in Guwahati held during the winter months will be temporarily relocated after more than 15 years. The Assam Publication Board has decided to shift it to Khanapara from Chandmari due to the ongoing construction of the GNB flyover to connect Noonmati with Ambari.

For over a decade, the Assam Engineering Institute playground in Chandmari served as the vibrant backdrop for the fair, where book lovers gathered to explore myriad books, engage in lively discussions on literature, and enjoy the winter evenings. Tea stalls and fast food kiosks outside the venue added to the inviting atmosphere.

The 2024 edition of the Assam Book Fair, organised by the Assam Publication Board, will take place from December 27 to January 7 at Khanapara, located around 10 km from Chandmari. This will be the fourth edition of the fair since the merger of the Guwahati Book Fair, previously organised by the Assam Publication Board, and the North East Book Fair, organised by the All Assam Publishers and Book Sellers Association, in 2021. Prior to the Chandmari venue, the fairs were held at Judges' Field in Guwahati.

Explaining the shift, Assam Publication Board Secretary Pramod Kalita stated, "The decision to shift the venue from Chandmari to Khanapara was made given the ongoing construction of the GNB flyover. Organising the fair at Chandmari would cause severe inconvenience to people and organisers and create heavy traffic congestion in the city." He assured that necessary procedures had been initiated to invite booksellers and publishers to participate in the fair.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on his X handle, praised the Assam Prakashan Parishad’s Book Fair for its significant role in promoting an intellectually stimulating environment in the state. He stated, "The Assam Prakashan Parishad's Book Fair has long played a key role in fostering an intellectually stimulating environment in the state. This initiative by the govt of Assam has benefited both book publishers and readers, while strengthening connections between Assam's literary community and national and international book networks." Sarma extended his best wishes for the success of the fair and encouraged full support from book enthusiasts.

Earlier this month, the Assam Publication Board organised a book fair in Duliajan from November 5 to 11, which received a positive response from bibliophiles. Two other book fairs are currently underway in Nalbari and Jorhat, which began on November 16 and 15, respectively.

