Thief from Maharashtra Arrested in Guwahati's Adabari

A man from Maharashtra was arrested by the Guwahati Police on Wednesday for involvement in a theft at a residence in Adabari Tiniali’s Anand Nagar locality.

According to sources, the theft occurred at around 4 pm today when the residents of the house were not present. Upon receiving information, a police team swiftly reached the scene and launched an investigation.

Based on reliable sources, the police apprehended a suspect identified as Raj Khan, a resident of Bombay Colony in Thane, Maharashtra. Khan, who had travelled from Kolkata to Guwahati via the Bibek Express, was found to be operating alongside an accomplice from West Bengal, the police said.

During questioning, Khan revealed that he and his partner conduct surveillance on potential targets, specifically homes left unattended, before executing their burglaries. He also disclosed that he had been recently released from Dumdum Central Jail in West Bengal, where he was imprisoned in an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) case.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, and the police are working to apprehend the second suspect involved in the crime.