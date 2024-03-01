Assam Cabinet: Flyover In Jorhat, Semiconductor Revolution & More
A new flyover in Jorhat, fresh loan from NABARD and the semiconductor revolution were among the important topics discussed during the weekly Assam cabinet meeting held in Guwahati on Friday.
Following the Assam cabinet meeting held at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in the secretariat, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta briefed the media about the crucial decisions taken during the gathering.
The meeting began with expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for the staggering investment of Rs 27,000 crore to set up a semiconductor ATMP in Morigaon.
The proposed semiconductor plant spearheaded by the Tata Group will come up on 500 bighas of sprawling land earstwhile housing the Jagiroad paper mill. The ambitious project will directly create 15,000 jobs in the state, said Keshab Mahanta.
He also mentioned about four more conglomerates looking to invest in Assam. An amount of Rs 1612 crores will be invested by the companies which will help generate a further 4,000 jobs, the state health minister said.
Moving on, Keshab Mahanta mentioned an upcoming flyover in Jorhat at Baruah Chariali which will cost the state Rs 164 crores. The flyover will connect Baruah Chariali to Bhogdoi Bridge in Jorhat.
Meanwhile, the Assam cabinet approved borrowing of an amount of Rs 4,546 crores and 74 lakhs from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.
In yet another major decision, the Assam cabinet decided on letting ADCs, COs and BDOs to continue the functioning of the panchayat-level works until Panchayat elections are held. The Panchayat elections will be held in the state only after the Lok Sabha elections, as conveyed by minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass earlier.