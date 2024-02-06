Panchayat Elections In 6 Months But After LS Polls: Ranjeet Dass

Assam cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Tuesday said that Panchayat elections in Assam will be held after the Lok Sabha general elections after a new voter list is available. However, the elections will have to be held within the next six months, according to provisions of the constitution.
Courted by reporters ahead of the second day of the budget session of the Assam legislative assembly, the cabinet minister for panchayat and rural development said that if elections are not held within the stipulated time frame, then the grant to local bodies under the 15th finance commission cannot be availed.
Ranjeet Kumar Dass said, "Panchayat elections are held by the state election commission. After the delimitation process, naturally, the boundaries of several panchayats, anchalik panchayats and zila parishads have changed. This will require the reorganization of panchayats. For that, we have formed a committee headed by district commissioners and with zila parishad executive officers as member secretaries. The elections can be held only after the re-organization process is complete."
Answering questions as to when can panchayat elections be expected, Ranjeet Kumar Dass said, "We will hold panchayat elections after the Lok Sabha elections are done. According to the constitution, we have until six months since of the completion of term of the previous local body administration. So, we have time in our hands. We will wait for the preparation of a new voter list before holding elections."
"In the interim gap period, concerned district commissioners or their authorized officers will act as the custodian of the properties of gaon panchayats, anchalik panchayats and zila parishads," the cabinet minister added.
Meanwhile, he went on to say that a proposal will be brought in the upcoming cabinet meeting to allot guardian ministers for the implementation of welfare works during that period.
"In the upcoming cabinet meeting, we will bring a proposal to appoint guardian ministers, local MLAs or eminent social workers to oversee the implementation of welfare works in panchayats, anchalik panchayats and zila parishads during that period," he said.
Asked if the number of panchayats will be increased, Ranjeet Kumar Dass said, "We cannot increase the number of panchayats. So, according to the density of population, we will formulate a plan and categorize panchayats under 'A', 'B', and 'C' categories. Where the population density is more, the number of voters will be more, and vice-versa."
"Increasing the number of panchayats is not possible and the entire matter will become cumbersome. It is entirely different in terms of municipalities," he added.