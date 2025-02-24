Assam CM Conducts Midnight Inspection Ahead of Grand Events in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a midnight inspection at the Khanapara Veterinary Field ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Guwahati today. With only a few hours remaining for the Prime Minister's visit, CM Sarma reviewed the final preparations for the upcoming events, ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ and Advantage Assam 2.0.

Advertisment

CM Sarma also visited the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport late on Sunday night to oversee the arrangements.

Taking to platform ‘X’, CM Sarma wrote, “Just a few hours to go before Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji arrives in Guwahati. Just completed a midnight inspection ahead of tomorrow’s #JhumoirBinandini and #AdvantageAssam2. This is going to be an eventful week for Assam!”

Just a few hours to go before Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji arrives in Guwahati.



Just completed a midnight inspection ahead of tomorrow’s #JhumoirBinandini and #AdvantageAssam2. This is going to be an eventful week for Assam! pic.twitter.com/AcjOnLYJiA — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 23, 2025

PM Modi is set to witness the largest-ever Jhumur performance in history today. The grand spectacle, ‘Jhumoir Binandini’, will take place at Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium, featuring over 8,000 dancers. Organized to commemorate 200 years of Assam’s tea industry, the event aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the tea garden community.

With the Prime Minister in attendance, security measures have been significantly heightened. The event features a fusion of Assamese cultural heritage and contemporary artistic expression, with traditional performances, inspiring speeches, and a mesmerizing laser display celebrating Assam’s rich cultural legacy.