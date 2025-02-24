Stage Set for 'Jhumoir Binandini', PM Modi to Arrive in Guwahati Today

Guwahati will witness a grand cultural spectacle today as Assam hosts the much-anticipated 'Jhumoir Binandini' at Sarusajai Stadium. The event promises an evening of unparalleled grandeur, blending tradition with modernity, and is being graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the Prime Minister in attendance, security measures have been significantly heightened. The event features a fusion of Assamese cultural heritage and contemporary artistic expression, with traditional performances, inspiring speeches, and a mesmerizing laser display celebrating Assam’s rich cultural legacy.

Detailed Schedule and Security Arrangements

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged attendees to arrive early for security screenings. “The event will commence at 5:30 PM. However, people must reach Sarusajai by 3:30 PM due to mandatory security checks,” he stated.

The evening will feature the traditional Jhumoor dance, followed by a grand laser show. Dignitaries including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and MoS Pabitra Margherita will be in attendance. A delegation of 61 Heads of Missions is also present, having earlier visited Kaziranga National Park to explore Assam’s tourism potential.

Traffic Regulations and Restrictions

To ensure smooth movement, strict traffic regulations are in place across Guwahati on February 24-26. Key restrictions include:

Sarusajai Sports Complex: Designated entry gates for different vehicle pass holders; no escort/pilot vehicles on the Koinadhara-Jalukbari stretch.

Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit (Khanapara): Specific parking allocations for different categories of attendees.

Goods Vehicle Restrictions: Limited movement for commercial vehicles, especially on NH-27, NH-17, and key city roads from February 24-26.

As Assam showcases its cultural and economic strength, Guwahati has become the focal point of national and international attention. With dignitaries, global representatives, and thousands of spectators in attendance, 'Jhumoir Binandini' is unfolding as an unforgettable celebration of heritage and progress.