CM Sarma Hails PM Modi's 11-Year Tenure; Highlights Assam's Progress

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a press conference at the BJP headquarters on the occasion of the 11th anniversary of the Narendra Modi-led central government.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 11 years of dedicated service to the nation," the Chief Minister said.

He stated that under PM Modi’s leadership, dreams of 140 crore Indians have been realized and highlighted various welfare schemes and developmental initiatives undertaken during this period.

"In Assam, small entrepreneurs have benefited significantly, and over 60 lakh street vendors in the state have seen positive change in their lives," Sarma remarked. He added that 4 crore people across India have been provided with free housing, and 85 crore citizens are now availing benefits under the food security scheme."

He also noted that "15 crore people now have access to clean drinking water due to government initiatives," and emphasized that the country has made progress in all directions under Modi’s leadership.

He asserted that India is progressing at a rapid pace and has advanced in the field of science as well. "PM Modi has visited Assam 35 times, surpassing the record of all previous Prime Ministers," he pointed out.

CM Sarma credited Modi’s individual efforts for Assam's global recognition. The Chief Minister further highlighted key infrastructure developments in Assam, stating, "Several bridges over the Brahmaputra have been built due to the Prime Minister's efforts. Bridges have been constructed between Guwahati and North Guwahati, Majuli-Jorhat, and Palashbari. Additionally, new bridges like Bogibeel, Dhubri-Phulbari, and a second bridge near Kolia Bhomora have been constructed."

"Peace has returned to Assam due to the Prime Minister's commitment," Sarma said, noting that "several militant outfits have joined the mainstream, restoring a peaceful environment in the region."

He also acknowledged PM Modi’s role in infrastructure upgrades: "The construction of the ring road in Guwahati and the dual rail line projects are progressing rapidly. A defense corridor in Assam is also being planned."

"The Prime Minister's deep love for Assam has made all this possible. No previous Prime Minister can be compared to Modi. He has achieved first place in every sphere," he remarked.

"We hold great expectations from the Prime Minister. We are working hand-in-hand with him to take Assam forward. It is because of him that many industrialists are now showing interest in investing in Assam," he added.

Regarding Operation Sindoori, Sarma expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister: "On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my thanks to the Prime Minister for the successful completion of Operation Sindoori. I also offer prayers to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev."

He stated, "Under Modi's leadership, Assam will become stronger. We wholeheartedly congratulate him on this glorious tenure."

The Chief Minister also mentioned the employment potential in the state, saying, "Around 20,000 to 25,000 jobs will be created at the airport. Industrial giants like Tata, Ambani, Adani, and Japanese investors are arriving in Assam."

However, Sarma raised concerns about local resistance: "To set up industries, land is essential. If industries are established, unemployment will reduce. But when we try to provide land to industrialists, people oppose us."

"People need to realize the importance of allowing industries to come in. Only then can local youth find employment opportunities within Assam," he stated.

"Prime Minister Modi has created an environment conducive to industrial development. If people welcome this with enthusiasm, Assam will emerge as a developed state within the country," he added.

