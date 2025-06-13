Assam CM Chairs Crucial Meet for Grand Bagurumba & Bardwisikhla Events

A high-level preparatory meeting was held under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to review arrangements for the upcoming mega cultural showcase featuring the traditional Bagurumba and Bardwisikhla dance performances.

The meeting focused on ensuring smooth coordination among all stakeholders, encouraging widespread community participation, and highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on a prominent platform.

Present at the meeting were cabinet minister Bimal Borah, senior officials from the Government of Assam and the Bodoland Territorial Region, along with representatives of key Bodo socio-cultural organizations including the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Dularai Bodo Harimu Afad, and Dularai Bathou Gauthum.

Taking to platform 'X', CM Sarma wrote, "Coming Soon🔜: A Mega Bagarumba Performance. This December, get ready to witness our Bodo community's exquisite heritage dance form- Bagarumba in all its glory. Over 10,000 performers will converge in Guwahati for the performance. Chaired a meeting to set the ball rolling."

Bagurumba, a vibrant folk dance of the Bodo community, reflects their deep connection with nature, spirituality, and cultural heritage.

