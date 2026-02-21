Guwahati: Congress FIR Against DCP Mrinal Deka for Assault During BJP Clash

The Assam Congress has filed a complaint with the police against one of their own for alleged assault during a commotion near Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati on Saturday.

Advertisment

Senior Congress spokesperson Ratul Kalita filed an FIR at the Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati against deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mrinal Deka. Kalita alleged that he was unlawfully assaulted by Deka as Congress leaders and workers clashed with their Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) counterparts.

What Happened?

Earlier today, the BJP Yuva Morcha and Asom Yuva Parishad gathered in front of the Assam Congress headquarters at Rajiv Bhawan, holding placards and raising slogans against the Congress. Despite a significant police presence, some instances of confrontation between both sides were recorded as Congress workers engaged with the BJP youth wing protestors.

Allegations

Kalita alleged that during the commotion, DCP Mrinal Deka approached him aggressively and unprovoked and physically assaulted him. He said that he was strangled by a police officer, further alleging misbehaviour towards women Congress workers.

Assam Police assaulted our senior spokesperson, Ratul Kalita, and Congress workers, while allowing BJP’s youth wing to engage in hooliganism outside Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati pic.twitter.com/oidZB9qnuk — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) February 21, 2026

The complaint copy read, “On February 21, 2026, at approximately 3 PM, I was present at Rajib Bhawan (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Headquarters), and we suddenly heard the noise of a crowd with holding BJP and AGP flags and came out of Rajib Bhawan Guwahati. When the Congress party tried to stop them assam police unexpectedly attacked Congress people instead of stopping the BJP crowd [sic].”

“During this time, the accused, Mr. Mrinal Deka, approached me in an aggressive manner and, without any provocation or lawful justification, physically assaulted me. Specifically, he physically attacked. Assam male police also misbehaved Congress women while attempting to resist the BJP crowd [sic],” it added.

The FIR further sought immediate investigation and appropriate action against DCP Mrinal Deka.

Also Read: BJP vs Congress : Rajiv Bhawan Turns Flashpoint Over AI Summit Row