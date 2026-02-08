After Sarma Exposé, Assam Congress Chief Gaurav Gogoi's Press Conference Tomorrow

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, who on Sunday faced a barrage of charges from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged Pakistan links, said that he will address a press conference of his own on Monday.

The Jorhat MP and deputy leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha was accused today of working against national interest by colluding with external threats. Gogoi faced flak over his Pakistan visit from the BJP and the Assam Chief Minister, who released an array of 'damning evidence' before media persons who were invited from across India to cover the issue.

Gaurav Gogoi has previously maintained that Sarma’s move is politically motivated and questioned its timing with the assembly elections in Assam due this year.

However, taking to social media, the Lok Sabha MP, without divulging many details, said that he will be holding a press conference at Rajiv Bhavan, the headquarters of Assam in Guwahati, tomorrow. He is expected to respond to the allegations levelled by the Chief Minister against him and his wife.

I will be addressing a press conference tomorrow in Guwahati at Rajiv Bhawan. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) February 8, 2026

What Happened?

Notably, Sarma today claimed that Gogoi and his family may have engaged with individuals whose activities could pose risks to India. The Chief Minister accused the Congress party of trying to shield Gogoi despite his alleged controversial ties and specifically pointed to Gogoi’s family’s connection with Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a powerful Pakistani citizen with close links to Pakistan’s army and political circles.

Sarma further shared explosive details regarding Gaurav Gogoi’s spouse, Elizabeth Colebourn Gogoi, and her alleged involvement with Pakistan. According to him, Elizabeth stayed in Pakistan from March 18, 2011, to March 2012 and was associated with an NGO called Lead Pakistan, which was led by Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

The Chief Minister added that Ali Tauqeer Sheikh had publicly tagged Elizabeth in multiple social media posts, but all these posts were later deleted once the Assam Police’s SIT began investigating, suggesting a deliberate attempt to erase evidence. Sarma emphasised that the issue goes beyond politics, involving both national security and diplomatic sensitivities.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi took to social media to ridicule the press meet, calling it the “most flop press conference of the century.” In a social media post, he wrote, “I pity the journalists from Delhi and Assam who had to suffer the most flop press conference of the century. This was worse than a C-grade cinema. Most mindless and bogus points offered by the so-called political shrewd Chief Minister. This SuperFlop is in contrast to our #XomoyParivartanYatra, which has been a hit in uncovering the 12,000 bighas of land occupied by the Chief Minister and his family members.”

