Assam Down Town University Holds 12th Convocation, Honors Top Graduates

Assam Down Town University (AdtU) celebrated its 12th Convocation with grandeur, marking a day of achievement, recognition, and inspiration for its graduating students. The ceremony was graced by His Excellency Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Assam, who was warmly received by the Hon’ble Chancellor Dr. N N Dutta and Vice Chancellor Prof. N.C. Talukdar. To commemorate the occasion, the Governor planted a sapling on campus, symbolising growth, sustainability, and the nurturing of young minds.

The event commenced with the Academic Procession, followed by the rendition of the National Anthem and Assam State Anthem. The Governor formally declared the convocation open, after which the University leadership reflected on AdtU’s transformative journey and reaffirmed its commitment to preparing future-ready graduates. The Vice Chancellor’s Report highlighted the institution’s achievements over the past academic year, including progress in academics, research, innovation, and collaborative initiatives.

A highlight of the convocation was the conferment of honorary degrees. Padma Shri Dr. Randeep Guleria, Former Director of AIIMS, New Delhi and current President of AIIMS Bilaspur, received the D.Sc. (Honoris Causa), while Dr. Sri Sri Pitambar Dev Goswami, 16th Satradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Satra, was awarded the D.Litt. (Honoris Causa), in recognition of their exceptional contributions to knowledge, healthcare, and society.

Degrees were formally awarded to students across Ph.D., postgraduate, and undergraduate programs, marking the culmination of their academic journeys. Excellence was further recognised with Gold Medals: Ms. Punam Kumari, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, for Best Postgraduate; Mr. Krishna Kumar Bharti, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, for Best Undergraduate; Ms. Nafisa Rahman Chiudhuri, Faculty of Commerce and Management, for Best Placement Achiever; and Ms. Leimapokpam Ranjita Devi received the AdtU Alumni Award for Inspiring Achievement.

The convocation also witnessed the administering of the Oath of Dedication by the Best Postgraduate Student of the 2024–25 batch, emphasising values of integrity, service, and responsibility.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya congratulated the graduates, praised their accomplishments, and encouraged them to apply their knowledge and skills to shape a better society and nation. He underscored the importance of resilience, compassion, and innovation in today’s rapidly evolving world.

The ceremony concluded with the signing of the Convocation Book, a Vote of Thanks, and the National Anthem, leaving a lasting impression of pride, achievement, and inspiration.

The 12th Convocation of Assam Down Town University reaffirmed the institution’s vision of academic excellence and its commitment to empowering students as future leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

