Assam's Heartthrob Zubeen Garg Turns 53, Officially Announces New Film

Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg expressed his gratitude to the people for their wishes on his birthday. The singer-actor turns 53 and cut a cake on the occasion surrounded by his close friends, family members and fans.

Fans gathered at his Jonali studio in Guwahati where he greeted them and shared some time leaving some fans flabbergasted. Speaking on the occasion, Garg said, “I would like to thank everyone. My love to you all. Everything is going on as usual.”

Zubeen Officially Announces Roi Roi Binale

Zubeen Garg had a surprise in store for his fans as he announced his upcoming film ‘Roi Roi Binale’, saying, “I want to announce Roi Roi Binale officially on this occasion.”

Also Read: Assamese Movie Abhimannyu Review

“I am always busy with social causes and it would not be anything different today as I will be engaged in some work,” the singer added.

Zubeen Garg last starred in the film Sikaar released in September this year. Directed by Debangkar Borgohain, it combined local Assamese culture with elements of international thrillers. The story takes place in Assam’s tea gardens but soon shifts to London, where the main character, Sankar, played by Garg, gets caught in an international conspiracy.

The film also starred Adil Hussain, Urmila Mahanta, Sanjeev Buragohain, Pratik Dixit, Dhyani Mohan, Paul O’Neill, Sankha Protim, Mirko Quaini, and Ian Chance in prominent roles.

Also Read: USTM Holds 10th Convocation, Honors Zubeen Garg and Lou Majaw