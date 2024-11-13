Tensions Flare at Zubeen's Concert as Youth Detained for Assaulting Police

An unpleasant incident occurred during a concert by popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, where a police officer on duty was assaulted by an intoxicated youth. The individual, identified as Deep Kalita, was detained by the Dispur police for the assault.

The confrontation unfolded at Zubeen Garg’s concert held at night in Hengerabari, where Deep Kalita engaged in a scuffle with police officers on duty.

This incident led to Kalita's arrest and detention.

Past Incident at Zubeen’s Performance

This is not the first instance where Zubeen Garg’s concert has witnessed turmoil. In April 2024, a scheduled music performance by Zubeen Garg during the Rongali Bihu function in Dharapur, near Guwahati, was abruptly canceled due to a sudden storm. The powerful winds caused the collapse of the pandal and stage, resulting in panic among the more than a thousand spectators, including women and children.

Chaos and Panic

As the pandal collapsed, attendees were left stranded, and there were claims that the committee members responsible for the event abandoned the scene, intensifying the distress. Local residents, journalists, and video journalists covering the event rushed to aid the trapped audience. Unfortunately, some individuals sustained injuries during the commotion. Among the seriously injured were children named Janmoni Das and women identified as Bonolota Medhi, Parbati Das, Priyanka Kalita, and Deepa Ghosh. The critically injured were referred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) after initial treatment at Azara Public Health Centre (PHC).

Tensions Escalate

Amid the efforts to rescue the audience, tensions escalated when an Ajara police officer allegedly attacked a group of journalists documenting the incident. This provoked the crowd, leading to stone-pelting that resulted in injuries to 14 police personnel.

Assaults on Media Personnel

One individual, identified as Debojit Kalita from Dharapur, was reported to have attacked journalists and police personnel during the chaos. Debojit Kalita also snatched a mobile phone from a journalist and assaulted them. Additionally, video journalist Ramen Das from Pratidin Time was reportedly beaten by police officers both in a police vehicle and at the police station, despite identifying himself as media personnel.

Allegations Against Police

There were further allegations that the Azara police, under pressure from the event committee members, indiscriminately beat several individuals in the crowd. Detained media personnel were later released overnight following the intervention of senior police officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) of the West police district.