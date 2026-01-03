Assam: Raid at Radiant International School as Vigilance Probes P&RD Engineer’s Assets

The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell on Saturday morning carried out a raid at Radiant International School in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city as part of an ongoing investigation against Sushil Kumar Tamuli, an Assistant Engineer of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department (P&RD).

The action comes days after CM Vigilance had conducted searches at Tamuli’s properties in Guwahati, where he is alleged to have accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

On Saturday morning, vigilance officials resumed their operation at the school located in Sonapur, which is reportedly linked to Tamuli. Sources said the raids are connected to allegations that Tamuli illegally occupied land meant for FS (Financial Support) grants.

According to sources, a case has been registered against Tamuli based on a complaint filed by Dispur MLA Atul Bora. The case has been registered as Case No. 33/2025.

Tamuli is accused of amassing huge wealth through corrupt practices. According to sources, he is currently absconding, and vigilance officials are continuing their investigation to trace him and uncover further details related to the case.

