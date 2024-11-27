Assam Students Shine at "Summer Time with TRENDS Drawing Competition"

“Summer Time with TRENDS” drawing competition organized in collaboration with Trends and Pratidin Time, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across Assam.

Students from around 350 schools participated in this grand event, which was divided into two categories.

The first category included students from Classes 1 to 4, while the second category featured participants from Classes 5 to 10. From all participants, 20 finalists were shortlisted by a panel of judges. The grand finale of the “Summer Time with TRENDS” drawing competition took place on November 16, 2024, at the Jyoti Chitraban in Guwahati’s Kahilipara.

The jury for the event included actress Nishita Goswami; lyricist-director Shashank Sameer; and senior artist Aftab Ali.

7 winners were declared from the 20 finalists. In the first and second categories, Bikiraj Kashyap and Annie Kashyap from Gurukul Grammar Higher Secondary School, Guwahati, claimed the first prize, winning Rs 20,000 each.

Kritika Mitra from Bongaigaon High School (first category) and Dharitri Chetia from New Look Academy (second category) won the second prize with Rs 10,000 each.

Moreover, Parismita Das from Sankardev Shishu Vidyalaya, Udalguri, secured the third position in the first category, receiving Rs 5,000. In the second category, Palash Das from Chaygaon Higher Secondary School and Ashwika Bose from North Public School jointly won third place, earning Rs 5,000 each.

The competition celebrated creativity, offering a vibrant platform for young artists to showcase their talent.