Assam’s AD Stock Fraud: The Vanishing Act of Deceptive Network

The AD Stock scandal continues to unravel as new details emerge about the key players and the network behind it. Alpana Das, the mastermind of the fraudulent trading operation, is at the centre of the controversy. She controlled the trading network from Kolkata, with her links stretching to Nepal, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

Moumita Chakraborty, an associate of Alpana, allegedly worked with her to deceive investors. Chakraborty, a Kolkata-based lawyer, played a crucial role in the operation. According to sources, Alpana Das, after switching off her mobile phone and looting significant sums of money from Guwahati in July, disappeared, leaving a trail of devastated investors.

AD Stock was initially linked to Dipankar Barman and his firm, DB Stock. Alpana, reportedly learning the technique of plundering through trading from Barman, further expanded her operations with the help of Chakraborty. This partnership led to fraudulent contracts involving key associates like Mumtaz Begum in Assam’s Pathsala and Shubham Das, Alpana's brother.

The fraudulent scheme promised investors returns of up to three times their investment annually, luring people with an additional 13% returns during festivals. In just two years, the total investment in AD Stock amounted to approximately Rs 1500 crore, with people from across the state and beyond—Nepal, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Bengaluru—pouring in crores.

In a shocking turn, Chakraborty and Alpana Das allegedly acquired luxury vehicles and high-end items, thanks to the funds swindled from investors. The scandal has left many investors in financial ruin, with Alpana and her associates still absconding. Investigations are ongoing, but the scale of the deception continues to stun the Assam police.