Another Stock Broking Scam Unfolds in Guwahati, Woman Escapes with Crores of Rupees

After the DB Stock broking scam, another sensational stock broking scam unfolded in Guwahati city this morning. One Alpana Das has been accused of looting the public with the promise of doubling their money in just three months.

This time, AD Stock allegedly looted lakhs of rupees from the public, with Alpana Das allegedly escaping Guwahati with a significant sum running into crores. The scam began when Alpana Das opened an office in Hengrabari and raised money in the name of trading. The office was situated in an apartment complex named Syndicate Orchid in Hengrabari, under the name of AD Stock Broking Financial Services Private Limited.

Alpana Das and her associates had promised investors a 13% monthly interest, along with an additional 11% during a Janmashtami offer from August 28, 2023, to September 8, 2023. Initially, the promised interest was paid to investors for about two years. However, since July this year, the money was no longer returned to the investors.

In a pattern similar to the previous scam, Alpana Das and her associates fled Guwahati, locking up the office after their escape. Like DB Stock, many people from outside the state had also invested money in AD Stock.

Notably, Alpana Das had previously worked as a manager in DB Stock. Several victims have lodged an FIR at Dispur police station in connection with the incident. However, the police have not been able to trace Alpana Das so far.