‘Assam’s Budget is a Mirage, BJP is Fooling the Public’: Bhupen Borah

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah has launched a scathing attack on the state budget for 2025-26, branding it an "illusion" crafted to deceive the public ahead of the 2026 elections. Addressing the press in Guwahati, Borah accused the BJP-led government of prioritizing political strategy over genuine welfare measures.

Advertisment

Neglect of Key Issues and Assam Accord

Borah criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Finance Minister Ajanta Neog for failing to address critical issues such as the implementation of the Assam Accord, economic sustainability, and the welfare of tea tribe workers.

"This budget does not serve the people; it is a political maneuver designed to fool the unemployed, tea workers, and indigenous communities," Borah stated. He particularly condemned the absence of any reference to the Assam Accord in the over-one-hour budget speech, accusing the government of reneging on its commitments, especially regarding Clause 6, which ensures constitutional safeguards for Assamese people.

"The Chief Minister talks of a 'developed Assam' but conveniently ignores the Assam Accord, which is central to our identity and rights. This budget is yet another testament to the BJP’s apathy towards its promises," he added.

Broken Promises on Tribal Status and Tea Workers’ Welfare

The APCC leader also denounced the government’s inaction on granting tribal status to six indigenous communities, a long-pending demand.

"The BJP promised tribal status for six communities, yet after years in power, there is no concrete action. This budget proves that their commitments were nothing more than political gimmicks," Borah remarked.

On the issue of tea workers, Borah lambasted the allocation of Rs 5,000 as a one-time aid per worker, dismissing it as an electoral strategy.

"The government claims to support tea garden workers, but the reality is grim. They lack fair wages, proper healthcare, and access to quality education. How will a one-time payment of Rs 5,000 uplift their lives?" he questioned.

He reminded the electorate that the BJP had promised a daily wage of Rs 351 for tea workers, yet this commitment remains unfulfilled. "Tea workers in Udarband, Mariani, Tingkhong, and Dhalai continue to struggle. The BJP government has betrayed their trust," he asserted.

Unemployment Crisis and Financial Gimmicks

Borah raised serious concerns about Assam’s unemployment crisis, citing official data that pegs the number of unemployed youth at 36.66 lakh.

"The Chief Minister once claimed he would create an environment where the youth could buy clothes for their parents with their earnings. Instead, we see a starkly different picture—36 lakh unemployed youths. While Sarma boasts of providing 1.19 lakh jobs last year, what about the remaining 35 lakh?" he questioned.

The Congress leader also criticized the government's announcement of Rs 2,500 monthly financial aid for unemployed youth, slated to begin only in October 2025.

"This is nothing but a political bribe aimed at influencing voters just before the elections. If the government was sincere about helping the unemployed, why delay the scheme until the election year?" he alleged.

State Debt and Financial Instability

Borah further sounded the alarm over Assam’s growing debt, revealing that the state is set to borrow Rs 36,185 crore this year, with total debt projected to reach Rs 2,83,590 crore by 2025-26.

"Sarma calls this 'Atmanirbhar Assam.' How is it self-reliant when the state is drowning in debt? By 2025-26, Assam will pay Rs 11,687 crore in interest alone. Is this development or financial ruin?" he asked.

He also took issue with the lack of transparency in budget allocations for infrastructure projects. "The budget mentions new construction projects across the state, but where are the financial details? This is not a real budget—it’s a misleading document aimed at creating false hope," he remarked.

Food Security and Public Sector Collapse

Borah cited the National Food Security Report, which states that 60% of urban households and 86% of rural households in Assam struggle to buy rice. "The Chief Minister talks about progress, yet the reality is grim—only 2.45 lakh people in Assam get four square meals a day. This is the harsh truth of our state," he stated.

He also raised concerns over the collapse of 29 public sector units (PSUs) in Assam. "Public sector industries that once provided employment to thousands have been shut down. What is the government’s roadmap for revival?" he asked.

A Budget of Illusions?

Taking a dig at the government’s announcement of a new satellite project, Borah dismissed it as a diversion tactic. "Where is this satellite being built? Who are the experts handling this project? This is merely a distraction to shift focus from real issues," he argued.

The Congress leader vowed that the party would continue to fight for the people of Assam, ensuring that issues such as unemployment, economic stability, and the implementation of the Assam Accord remain at the forefront.

"This budget is a grand illusion. The people of Assam will see through it, and the Congress will stand by them in their fight for justice and real progress," Borah declared.