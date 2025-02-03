Bangladeshi Woman, Two Assam Youths Held for Pornographic Content

In a recent bust, the Guwahati Police have arrested two youths from Assam and a 20-year-old Bangladeshi woman for allegedly producing pornographic content at a luxury hotel in the city on Monday.

The arrests were made by Dispur Police following a swift operation.

The accused have been identified as Shafiqul and Jahangir, while the Bangladeshi woman, Meen Akhtar, is currently in police custody for allegedly entering Assam without a valid visa or passport.

According to reports, the trio had booked rooms 101 and 102 at Aditya Residency Hotel in the Super Market area of Guwahati. Investigators suspect that the group had planned to produce obscene videos in these hotel rooms.

Police sources revealed that Meen Akhtar had traveled up to the Bangladesh border on her own. During interrogation, it was learned that she was brought into India under the false promise of employment.

Bangladeshi National- Meen Akhtar

Following the arrests, the young woman has been sent for a medical examination, while the two arrested youths are being interrogated by senior officers at Hatigaon Police Station.

City police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter, with further details awaited.