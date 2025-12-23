BJP's New National President Nitin Nabin To Visit Assam on Dec 26-27

The BJP’s newly elected National Working President, Nitin Nabin, will be in Assam later this month to take part in a series of key organisational meetings, including the BJP Assam State Executive Meeting in Guwahati.

Nabin is scheduled to arrive in the state on December 26 for a two-day visit. During his stay, he will attend the State Executive Meeting, which will be held at the Kalakshetra Auditorium from December 26 to December 27.

According to BJP Assam Pradesh vice-president Manoj Baruah, the meeting will focus on reviewing the current political situation in Assam, strengthening the party’s organisational structure, and discussing strategies for upcoming elections. He said the deliberations will help shape the party’s overall plan for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Several senior leaders from the national and state levels are expected to attend the meeting. These include BJP National Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh, BJP Assam’s election in-charge and National Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda, co-in-charge Sunil Sharma, North East coordinator Sambit Patra, state in-charge Harish Dwivedi, National Secretary Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, along with Rituraj Sharma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita.

The meeting will include a special address by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and will be chaired by BJP Assam Pradesh president Dilip Saikia. All BJP MPs, MLAs, state office-bearers, executive members, national and state council members, along with around 800 party workers, are expected to take part.

The State Executive Meeting will begin at 2:30 pm on December 26 and conclude at 2:30 pm on December 27. Separate meetings of the State Election Management Committee and the Manifesto Drafting Committee are also scheduled for December 27. Later that evening, the BJP Assam Pradesh Core Committee will meet in the presence of Nitin Nabin.

On his arrival at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on December 26, Nabin is expected to receive a warm welcome from party leaders and workers, marking his first visit to Assam after taking charge as the BJP’s National Working President.

