BRAU Rebels Assault Enforcement Inspector in Guwahati, Arrested

On Tuesday evening, an assault and obstruction incident during a drunk-driving check at Beltola Tiniali in Guwahati led to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) by Gajen Hazarika, Enforcement Inspector at the District Transport Officer’s office in Kamrup (M), today.

The accused individuals, identified as Singha Moni Reang (34) and Balbhadra Barman, also known as Aguranjan Reang (38), are both former members of the Bru Revolutionary Army of Union (BRAU), who had previously surrendered to Tripura police.

Reports indicate that while Assistant Enforcement Inspector Namita Bhattacharya was performing her official duties during the operation, the two men physically assaulted and misbehaved with her.

In a surprising development, it has emerged that Singha Moni Reang has a criminal history, with multiple cases related to extortion, kidnapping, and violations of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act) in Tripura, filed at the Khedacherra, Kanchanpur, and Damcherra police stations.

Tripura Police have confirmed the criminal background of the accused, prompting the Kamrup police to take immediate legal action.

