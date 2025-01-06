STF Assam Claims Big Wins—But Are They Truly Making an Impact on the Ground?

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam, established in 2008 and reconstituted under the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has reportedly made impressive strides in the fight against drugs, terrorism, and illegal activities since its revival in March 2023.

With IGP Partha Sarathi leading the operations, the STF’s efforts have been highlighted in terms of successful drug seizures, the arrest of extremists, and action against illegal infiltrations. However, the surge in figures and reports may warrant deeper scrutiny.

A comparison of operations from October 4, 2008, to February 28, 2023, and from March 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024, shows dramatic increases in recoveries of contraband items and arrests.

For example, heroin seizures have escalated from 534.25 grams between 2008 and early 2023 to 59 kg, 414.96 grams during the more recent period. Similarly, psychotropic tablets/YABA jumped from 13,920 to 967,898, and the amount of Ganja seized surged from 47.750 kg to 3,999.681 kg.

While the numbers seem impressive, one has to question whether they reflect true progress or just an intensified push in operations that may or may not be sustainable. The question arises: Why were similar figures not achieved earlier, and what accounts for the spike now?

When looking at arrests, STF operations against terrorist and extremist organizations show the arrest of 21 individuals between March 2023 and December 2024, including high-profile names like the ISIS India chief. This marks a sharp contrast to the absence of any notable Jehadist arrests in the earlier period (2008–2023).

The revival of STF also claims significant achievements in the seizure of fake Indian currency notes, arms, and ammunition, alongside operations against wildlife crime and illegal trade. However, the substantial increase in cash seizures—from Rs. 8,07,880 in the earlier period to Rs. 63,88,659 since March 2023—raises eyebrows, especially considering the opaque nature of these claims and the limited information on the specific operations leading to these arrests and seizures.

Despite the spike in data, questions remain: Are the STF's current operations genuinely tackling the root causes of these issues, or is this simply a response to political pressure for demonstrable results?

One must also consider whether the focus on numbers is obscuring the true scale of the challenges at hand.

There is also a notable shift in the type of illegal activities targeted. While STF has traditionally focused on drugs, arms, and wildlife crime, it has broadened its reach to include operations against fake currency and the illegal trade of Burmese supari, leading to massive seizures. But is this diversification truly effective, or is it a strategic attempt to portray the STF’s actions as more comprehensive?

With the police force continuing to seize significant amounts of narcotics, arrest extremists, and confront organized crime, the revival of STF Assam has unquestionably produced results in terms of numbers. But the real question is whether these results represent long-term solutions or short-term gains achieved under heavy scrutiny. Will the STF’s actions lead to a tangible reduction in crime, or will the surge in operations ultimately be unsustainable? Time will tell.

The STF may have set new records in figures, but a closer look could reveal a different picture beneath the surface.

