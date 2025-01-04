Assam: Militants Planning To Create 'ULFA C Company' Held In Duliajan

Assam police launched a massive crackdown against militants in Duliajan, Dibrugarh apprehending several suspected cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) allegedly conspiring to create a new faction. The police also seized large numbers of arms and ammunition during the operation, reports stated.

In the initial raids, the police nabbed a ULFA cadre named Bitupon Gogoi alias Jayanta with a large arms cache. Subsequent operations based on his confessions led to the apprehension of two others. They were identified as Bolin Gogoi alias ‘Dhon’ of Dirial Gaon and Bharat Sajari of Tengakhat near Duliajan.

According to officials, the cadres were planning to create a new militant faction called ‘ULFA C Company’. A 7.65 mm pistol, several rounds of live ammunition, and an improvised explosive device (IED) were among the seizures. Apart from that, 11 mobile phones, incriminating documents and cash amounting to Rs 49,500 were also seized in the raids, the police informed.

Based on credible inputs, the police force raided a residence near Duliajan CISS main shelter apprehending the accused. Following raids at Number 1 Reserve Borbam Gaon, an IED was recovered.

According to information received, Bitupon Gogoi was linked to several extortion cases. Under him, several others planned to create the ‘ULFA C Company’ faction. The group had also procured firearms from Dimapur, the police said.

