Guwahati Police Tighten Grip on Dilwar Hussain, Seek Fresh Charges

Guwahati Police have submitted a petition before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) seeking the addition of fresh charges under the SC/ST Act against Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar. The police have requested the inclusion of additional sections in case number 111/25, along with provisions under the BNS related to financial claims.

Mazumdar, who was re-arrested on Thursday, was produced before the CJM court today.

Dilwar’s Dumpers Seized

Furthermore, Authorities have seized two dumpers registered in the name of Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar. The vehicles, bearing registration numbers AS 01 LC 2666 and AS 02 DC 0766, were confiscated in Doboka.

The transport department has also imposed penalties on both vehicles—Rs 7,000 for one due to the driver’s lack of a valid license and Rs 10,000 for the other due to an expired fitness certificate.