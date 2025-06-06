BREAKING: Guwahati Police Bans Rallies, Processions to Curb Traffic Chaos

In a bid to tackle mounting traffic congestion and ensure uninterrupted movement across the city, the Guwahati Police Commissionerate has imposed a blanket ban on all forms of rallies, processions, marathons, walkathons, and similar gatherings within city limits, with immediate effect.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Imdad Ali, APS, has been promulgated under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Officials say the decision comes in response to frequent disruptions caused by large public gatherings, which often bring city traffic to a grinding halt and delay emergency response services.

“Such events not only cause severe congestion and crowding but also pose a threat to public safety by obstructing emergency services,” the order stated.

The Order

To address this, the police have deemed it essential to regulate road usage more stringently. The directive now prohibits any kind of public procession or movement-based event that could obstruct normal traffic flow in Guwahati.

Violations of the order will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

However, the order does allow for exceptions: individuals or groups who are aggrieved by the restrictions may approach the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) with a written objection, seeking modification or revocation of the order.

The order takes effect immediately and will remain in force until further notice.