CCTV Captures Armed Robbers’ Midnight Invasion in Guwahati

In a shocking incident that has shaken Guwahati, a gang of armed robbers wielding swords and daggers stormed two residential buildings—Murali Apartment and Ramdhan Residency—in the Japorigog area on Sunday night.

The robbers, clad in black with their faces covered, struck with swift and brutal force, creating an atmosphere of terror among residents.

The attack, which was captured on CCTV footage, showed the group forcefully entering the premises. A brave attempt was made by Dulen Deka, the security personnel on duty, to prevent the robbers from advancing further. However, he suffered severe injuries, including a deep wound to his finger, as he tried to hold them back. Miraculously, despite the severity of the situation, his life was spared.

The incident has left the residents outraged and fearful as city police work to identify and apprehend the criminals behind this daring act.

Residents are calling for immediate action and heightened security measures to prevent such alarming breaches in the future.

The footage has now become a key piece of evidence, showing the robbers’ entry and revealing their coordinated approach. Moreover, this brazen attack highlights the urgent need for enhanced surveillance and security measures in Guwahati’s residential areas.