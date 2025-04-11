Chinmaya Mission, Guwahati Organizes Pre-Bihu Celebration

Chinmaya Mission Guwahati, in collaboration with GNT Chinmaya Vidyalaya, organized a vibrant Pre-Bihu celebration to mark the auspicious arrival of the Assamese New Year. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from members of Chinmaya Mission and staff of GNT Vidyalaya, who collectively managed the cultural program.

The celebration commenced with an inauguration by Bramhacharini Ananya Chaitanya Ji, along with chief guests Ghunusha Gogoi Baruah, a Bihu expert and enthusiast, and Papli Gogoi, a renowned fashion designer and owner of Fashion Bloom. Bramhacharini Ananya Chaitanya Ji also delivered the welcome address, followed by a felicitation ceremony. During the event, the chief guests shared insightful speeches on Bihu, highlighting lesser-known aspects of the festival.

Students of GNT Vidyalaya and members of Guwahati Chinmaya Yuva Kendra showcased captivating Bihu performances, adding to the festive spirit. As the event neared its conclusion, attendees gathered near the stage and danced together to the vibrant beats of Bihu. The celebration ended on a traditional note with the serving of Assamese Jalpan to guests and all participants, leaving everyone with a sense of joy and cultural pride.