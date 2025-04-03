Bohag Bihu 2025: 9 Traditional Dishes to Celebrate the Festivities

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year and the agricultural season. This festival is deeply rooted in Assamese culture, bringing families and communities together through dance, music, and, most importantly, food. The celebrations are incomplete without an array of traditional dishes that symbolize prosperity, happiness, and the rich culinary heritage of Assam. From sweet treats to savory delights, Bohag Bihu is a time to indulge in some of the most cherished Assamese delicacies.

Nine traditional dishes that make Bohag Bihu even more special

1. Ghila Pitha

A popular rice cake, Ghila Pitha is a staple during Bohag Bihu. The preparation involves soaking rice, grinding it into a coarse paste, and mixing it with jaggery, grated coconut, and cardamom for added flavor. The mixture is then shaped into small patties and deep-fried until golden brown. This crispy yet soft delicacy signifies abundance and is a must-have during the festivities.

2. Omita Khar

Omita Khar is a traditional Assamese dish made with raw papaya and khar, an alkaline extract derived from sun-dried banana peels. The papaya is boiled in khar water and flavored with mustard oil, green chilies, and sometimes grated coconut. This dish highlights Assamese culinary traditions and the use of locally sourced ingredients, making it an essential part of the Bihu feast.

3. Masor Tenga

Masor Tenga, a light and tangy fish curry, is a significant dish during Bohag Bihu. It is typically prepared using freshwater fish like rohu or catfish, cooked with ingredients such as tomatoes, lemon juice, and elephant apple (ou tenga). The dish is seasoned with green chilies, ginger, and turmeric, resulting in a flavorful and refreshing curry that symbolizes Assam’s rich fishing culture.

4. Payox (Rice Kheer)

A sweet dish that graces every Assamese household during Bihu, Payox, also known as Payasam or Kheer, is made with rice, milk, and sugar. Sometimes, cardamom, saffron, and nuts are added to enhance its taste. Payox signifies happiness and prosperity, making it a special treat for festive gatherings.

5. Til Pitha

Til Pitha is a unique Assamese rice cake that is both crispy and soft. It is made by rolling rice flour into thin sheets and filling them with a mixture of jaggery and black sesame seeds. This traditional snack is an integral part of Bohag Bihu, symbolizing joy, prosperity, and the harvest season.

6. Narikol Ladoo

Narikol Ladoo, or coconut ladoo, is another delightful sweet treat prepared during Bohag Bihu. Made from freshly grated coconut and sugar, these bite-sized sweets are simple yet delicious. Sometimes, cardamom powder is added for extra flavor. These ladoos represent sweetness and togetherness in Assamese culture.

7. Bamboo Shoot Fry

Bamboo Shoot Fry is a flavorful dish made by slicing fresh bamboo shoots and frying them with mustard oil, turmeric, and salt. The crispy texture and earthy taste of this dish make it a favorite among Assamese households during Bihu. It is often enjoyed as a side dish, adding a rustic touch to the festive meal.

8. Sagolir Mankho (Mutton Curry)

Sagolir Mankho, or Assamese mutton curry, is a rich and aromatic dish prepared with marinated mutton, slow-cooked with an assortment of spices. This dish is traditionally served with rice or pita bread and is considered a symbol of prosperity and festivity.

9. Duck with Black Sesame

Duck with Black Sesame is a delicacy often prepared during Bohag Bihu. Duck meat is marinated with turmeric, ginger, and garlic and then cooked in a thick gravy infused with black sesame paste. This dish has a nutty, fragrant flavor and is enjoyed with rice or traditional Assamese bread like luchi or pitha. It represents wealth and success, making it a special addition to the Bihu menu.

Bohag Bihu is a time of joy, togetherness, and delicious food. These nine traditional dishes not only celebrate Assam’s rich culinary heritage but also reflect the spirit of the festival. Whether sweet or savory, each dish carries cultural significance, making Bohag Bihu a memorable and flavorful occasion. As families come together to prepare and share these dishes, they strengthen their bonds and honor the traditions that make Bihu a cherished festival in Assam.

