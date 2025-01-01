Assam CM Kicks Off New Year with Memorial Inauguration and Infrastructure Projects

On the first day of the new year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the memorial dedicated to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi and his wife, Surabala Bordoloi, at Nabagraha, Krishna Nagar in Guwahati. Speaking on new plans for the city, the Chief Minister stated, “Several projects are underway in Guwahati. Once completed, the city will take on a new look.”

Advertisment

Following the inauguration, the Bordoloi family expressed their thoughts on the memorial, with Gopinath Bordoloi’s son extending his gratitude to the Chief Minister for the initiative. The memorial also features a library designed to provide insights into the life and contributions of Gopinath Bordoloi.

The Chief Minister then arrived at Khanapara and inaugurated the mini ISBT, followed by the flagging off of 56 electric buses.

He will continue his day with a visit to Koinadhora State Guest House 1, where he is expected to interact with journalists and eminent citizens. A cabinet meeting will be held at No. 1 State Guest House, Koinadhora at 1.30 pm.

Later, the Chief Minister will head to the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati for the foundation stone laying of a multi-crore project aimed at revamping the zoo. He will then move to Jyoti Chitraban Kahilipara for the foundation stone laying ceremony of a new auditorium.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Sarma will inaugurate the Paltan Bazar foot-over-bridge, constructed at a cost of ₹1,665.96 lakh. The flyover, which began construction in 2022 under the SOPD scheme, will be ready for public use after two years of development.