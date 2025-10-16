CID Custody of Shekharjyoti, Amritprabha Ends Today; Court Appearance Tomorrow

Today marks the final day of CID custody for the two accused, Shekharjyoti Mahanta and Amritprabha Mahanta, who were arrested in connection with the ongoing high-profile investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

According to reports, the CID will produce both the accused before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court tomorrow as their remand period comes to an end. The agency is expected to submit an updated report on the progress of its investigation, along with a plea seeking further action in the case.

Meanwhile, the CID has expressed growing concern over the recent incident in Baksa, which has reportedly added new dimensions to the probe.

At the same time, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continued its interrogation, questioning several non-resident Assamese individuals believed to possess crucial information related to the case. Sources indicated that the SIT may also record the statements of some of them before the court today as part of the evidence-gathering process.

On Wednesday, heavy security was deployed at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Guwahati as the CID custody of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma ended. Both were produced before the court in connection with the same case. In total, five accused were presented before the court, and all were subsequently remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

However, tensions escalated later in the day as violent clashes broke out when the accused were taken to the Baksa district jail. Police resorted to lathi charge and even opened fire to disperse the protestors, who had gathered demanding justice for their beloved singer. The situation was eventually brought under control, but tensions remain high in the area.

