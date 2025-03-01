CM Sarma Urges Assam BJP Leaders to Be "Sentinels of The Party’s Vision"

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam organized a grand organizational workshop and felicitation ceremony for the newly appointed district and mandal presidents at the party’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted, “Under the Congress regime, many communities were neglected and left behind. However, under the BJP rule, these groups are now being uplifted through various welfare schemes.” He urged the newly appointed party leaders to remain vigilant and work as “dedicated sentinels of the party’s vision.”

CM Sarma further emphasized, “The BJP government is essential for the future security and prosperity of Assam and Assamese identity.” He highlighted the government's achievements, stating, “It is only because of BJP’s governance that Assamese has been recognized as a classical language globally, and the historic Charaideo Maidam has gained international prominence.”

He also pointed out that “Advantage Assam 2.0 has paved the way for an investment of approximately Rs 4.91 crore in the state, unlocking the gateway to a golden future.”

BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia, paying tribute to six late former state BJP presidents, called upon the newly appointed district and mandal presidents to take charge as “commanders in the upcoming panchayat, autonomous council, BTR, and assembly elections to ensure a decisive victory for the party.”

Expressing gratitude on behalf of 65 lakh party members, Saikia thanked CM Sarma for “giving a new identity to the tea tribe’s rich cultural heritage” through the launch of the grand Jhumair Binandini dance performance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He hailed the Chief Minister as “a visionary of a modern and progressive Assam” and asserted that “Advantage Assam 2.0 has set the foundation for a transformed and prosperous state, attracting massive national and international investments.”

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, addressing the organizational gathering, remarked, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a great advantage for Assam and the Northeast. Since taking office in 2016, he has ensured that a Union Minister visits the Northeast every 15 days, leading to the region’s emergence as the gateway to South and Southeast Asia.”

During the event, BJP National General Secretary (Organization) B.L. Santosh unveiled BJP Barta, the official mouthpiece of Assam BJP, dedicated to the memory of senior party leader Late Harekrishna Bharali.

The session, presided over by Dilip Saikia, saw the participation of prominent leaders and newly appointed district and mandal presidents.