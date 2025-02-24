Congress Fires Salvo at PM Modi, Slams BJP Over ‘Lawlessness’ in Assam

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his visit to Assam, the Congress launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government, accusing it of corruption, lawlessness, and failure to deliver on promises.

In a joint press conference by senior Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary (I/C Assam) Jitendra Singh, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, MPs Rakibul Hussain and Pradyut Bordoloi, and AICC Media & Publicity Chairman Pawan Khera, raised serious concerns over the deteriorating situation in the state.

The party leaders pointed to two major incidents of violence in Assam just ahead of PM Modi’s visit. "Just yesterday, we witnessed how BJP thugs were punching and kicking Assam police, and the police did not arrest them. Four days ago, our Lok Sabha MP, Shri Rakibul Hussain, was brutally attacked by thugs in broad daylight in a busy marketplace. The goons even attacked police security officers and tried to snatch their weapons. Earlier, our PCC President, Shri Bhupen Borah, was also attacked in broad daylight," the Congress said, condemning the state of law and order.

Criticizing the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, which PM Modi is set to inaugurate, the Congress alleged that it was an extension of the "failed Vibrant Gujarat model". The party leaders highlighted that while the first edition of the summit claimed to have signed 200 MoUs worth Rs 1 lakh crore, actual investments amounted to only Rs 51,958 crore, all of which were from PSUs. As per the Assam government’s reply in the Assembly, only seven projects of NRL, ONGC, and OIL worth Rs 1,621 crore, along with one private sector project worth ₹39.85 crore, have been commissioned in the past five years," the Congress leaders stated.

The party further slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing his government of rampant corruption. "CM is practising the worst kind of divisive politics. Assam's culture is being destroyed. Tea garden workers are being subjugated to misery and poverty. Assam's natural resources are being exploited. Development is at a standstill. Investment is only on paper. Tall promises of the 2016-2025 Vision Document by the BJP have turned out to be a BIG JUMLA."

Questioning the BJP government’s performance, the Congress asked five pointed questions to PM Modi and CM Sarma:

1) Who is responsible for the massive corruption scandals and land grabs in Assam?"

2) Why is Assam’s youth unemployment rate among the highest in the country? Why has BJP destroyed the future of Assamese youth?"

3) Why has the BJP not been able to fulfil a single promise made in its 2016 Vision Document, which was to be completed by 2025?"

4) Why has the BJP completely failed in ensuring law and order in Assam? Why are the police being politicized? Why are only political opponents targeted? Why has the CM made casteist and communal statements?"

5) Why has the BJP failed to uphold the Assam Accord? Who is responsible for rank hypocrisy on the issue of illegal immigration and deportation of illegal foreigners?"