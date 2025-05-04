Congress NE Women Wings Demand Apology from Assam CM

The women’s wings of the Congress party from all northeastern states have united to launch a fierce protest against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged derogatory remarks about women during the panchayat election campaign. The protestors have vowed to continue their demonstrations across the region until Sarma publicly apologizes for his comments and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry is initiated into the matter.

The controversy erupted after CM Sarma, while addressing a rally, referenced a statement from the Justice (Retd) BK Sharma commission report concerning irregularities in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations for 2013 and 2014, during the Congress rule. The chief minister stated that the report suggested that women had to adopt a “wrong path” to secure government jobs under the previous regime.

The comments have sparked outrage among women leaders in the region, who have called for immediate accountability. "Such disparaging remarks by a Chief Minister, targeting women across various government sectors, cannot be tolerated. Sarma has disrespected all women in government jobs, from Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers to the highest bureaucrats," stated Mira Borthakur Goswami, president of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, during a press conference. She was joined by the leaders of the women’s wings from Congress chapters in five northeastern states.

The Congress leaders are demanding that CM Sarma offer a public apology for his comments, which they say have undermined the dignity of women in government service. Goswami revealed that the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress has already submitted a formal complaint to the National Commission for Women (NCW), and similar complaints will be filed with the respective state women's commissions across the northeastern region.

“We are hopeful that the NCW and state commissions will take swift action, registering our complaints and forwarding the matter for a CBI inquiry into the veracity of Sarma’s allegations,” Goswami said.

As part of their protest, Congress women’s wings across the region have vowed to continue their demonstrations, which will include burning effigies of the Assam Chief Minister. Goswami also announced the formation of a joint forum of Congress women’s wings from all northeastern states to address issues concerning women across party lines.

Goswami further emphasized that Sarma, who had been part of three consecutive Congress governments since 2001 before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015, could not escape scrutiny regarding any alleged scams or irregularities during his tenure. "Our demand is simple: CM Sarma must apologize. If he fails to do so, then a central agency must investigate the truth behind his accusations," she added.

Sarma’s comments have also drawn criticism from Congress women leaders in other northeastern states. Tripura Women Congress president Sarbani Chakravarty stated, “We will not stop our protests until he issues an apology. We also demand a CBI probe into the job scam he referred to.”

Mizoram Congress Women’s Wing president Gogbinliani Diyani reminded that Sarma was a key member of the Congress government during the alleged irregularities. “He cannot be exempted from investigation. His words should not be taken lightly,” Diyani asserted.

Akumla Pogem, the president of Nagaland Congress’ women wing, also condemned CM Sarma, saying, "A person who holds such a low opinion of women should not be allowed to hold such a prestigious position."

Meanwhile, the Congress women’s leaders in Meghalaya and Manipur, Jopiyn Scott Shylla and Mutum Sarma Devi, also joined in the criticism, demanding an apology from the Assam CM for his remarks.