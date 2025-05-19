Cotton Univ Students Protest, Demand Exam Controller’s Resignation

Cotton University once again found itself at the centre of student unrest as large-scale protests erupted on campus on Monday. This time, the agitation is directed against the university’s Controller of Examinations, with students demanding his resignation over alleged mismanagement of academic affairs.

The protest began early in the day as students locked the university gates and blocked internal roads, bringing campus activity to a standstill. The agitators, largely undergraduate and postgraduate students, voiced strong disapproval of recent decisions by the examination controller, claiming they were abrupt, disorganized, and detrimental to their academic preparation.

The immediate trigger for the protest was the university’s decision to conduct the Undergraduate 2nd and 4th semester examinations simultaneously — a move students argue is unprecedented and academically irrational. “Conducting UG 2nd and 4th semester exams together is impractical and unjustified. This has never happened before,” a protesting student said.

The discontent deepened with the announcement that Postgraduate 2nd Semester examinations would begin on June 2, just days before the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Preliminary Examination scheduled for June 8. Students preparing for the APSC prelims say this scheduling conflict is unfair and puts their career prospects at risk.

"Many of us are aspirants for the APSC exam. How are we supposed to appear for university exams on June 2 and then prepare for the prelims on June 8?" asked a PG student. "The Controller of Examinations must either address our concerns or step down. His decisions have created nothing but confusion."

Students also pointed to broader administrative lapses since the new exam controller assumed office. They claim there has been no clarity in communication, particularly regarding the NCDC list — a mandatory eligibility document for exams, which, according to the students, was released after the form fill-up process. “According to UGC norms, the NCDC list must be released well in advance. That didn’t happen here. We are being forced to work in chaos,” said another student.

The protesting students have vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are met, including the resignation of the Controller of Examinations. “We are not backing down. If the administration refuses to listen, we will escalate our protest,” a student warned.