"Couldn’t Leave Airport Due to Crowd": Arunachal Dy CM Unable to Pay Homage to Zubeen Garg

The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh had flown in by helicopter to pay his respects to late music legend Zubeen Garg, but he could not leave the airport due to the massive crowd of mourners.

In a video message shared later, he explained the situation and conveyed his inability to personally participate in the tributes. He further mentioned that he had to return to Arunachal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit there on 22nd.

At the time of filing his report, Zubeen Garg’s cortege is currently en route Kahilipara at his residence from Guwahati airport alongside a sea of fans. He is expected to reach there shortly.

