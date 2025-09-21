GMCH Anatomy Team to Assess How Long Zubeen's Body Can Be Kept For Public

A special team of doctors from the Anatomy Department of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has been readied by the Assam government to examine the body of late music legend Zubeen Garg, whose mortal remains arrived in Guwahati earlier this morning.

According to sources, the medical team will assess how long the body can be preserved for public homage at Sarusajai. While the body will be kept there today, doctors are yet to determine whether it can be preserved for tomorrow and the day after.

If signs of decomposition are detected, cremation may be carried out as early as tomorrow evening. At most, the body will be kept for public viewing until an additional day, but not beyond that.

The medical examination will be conducted once Zubeen’s body reaches Sarusajai from his Kahilipara residence.

Meanwhile, Zubeen’s cortege is moving through Guwahati at a very slow pace, with thousands of fans thronging the streets and walking alongside the vehicle carrying his coffin. His mortal remains are expected to reach his Kahilipara home in some time, before proceeding to Sarusajai later in the day.

Given the overwhelming crowd, the arrival at Sarusajai is likely to be delayed.

