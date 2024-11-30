Countdown Begins for Guwahati Food Awards 2024, Public Voting Opens

Guwahati's leading English weekly newspaper and digital portal, GPlus, is set to host the 10th edition of the much-anticipated Guwahati Food Awards on December 22, 2024, at the Vivanta, Guwahati.

The prestigious event aims to honour the city’s culinary talent, providing a platform for established restaurants and emerging ventures to showcase their expertise.

The awards emphasize public participation, inviting food enthusiasts across Guwahati to vote for their favourite eateries across categories such as fine dining, street food, bakeries, and cafes. Voting is open from November 25, 2024, to December 9, 2024, through the official website, www.guwahatifoodawards.com, or via the GPlus app, available on Google Playstore and Apple Appstore.

This year’s event features over 200 nominations across 35 categories, representing more than 65 enterprises across the city.

Sunit Jain, Managing Director and Publisher of GPlus remarked, "The food scene in Guwahati has grown tremendously this year, with many new and exciting dining options. It's great to see local businesses and national & international brands thriving here. The Guwahati Food Awards is an attempt to celebrate this growth and recognize the talented people behind the city's diverse food culture."

Public voting will determine shortlisted nominees, followed by expert evaluations by a jury panel assessing quality, service, innovation, and other factors. The highest-scoring performers will be honored at the gala awards ceremony.

In addition to the awards, the event includes exciting competitions like The Great Guwahati Bake Off and Home Chef of the Year 2024, with the finals scheduled for December 10, 2024, at Hotel Palacio. Winners of these competitions will also be recognized at the gala awards night.

The Guwahati Food Awards 2024 is hosted in association with Allied Blenders & Distillers Limited, powered by Asomiya Pratidin, and supported by Magik Cook, Purabi Dairy, Pratidin Time, Sterling Reserve, Vivanta Guwahati, and Outreach Advertising.