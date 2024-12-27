Dead Body Found in Government Quarters in Guwahati’s Hengrabari

A dead body was found in the Government Quarters of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) in Guwahati’s Hengrabari locality on Friday.

The deceased, Dwijen Das, an Upper Division Clerk (UDC), resided in Bihdia, Kamrup District.

According to reports, neighbours grew concerned when Dwijen had not been seen for two days and alerted the police. Upon investigation, the Guwahati police discovered his decomposed body in the attic of his quarters.

Dwijen had been living alone in the government quarters for the past four months, while his wife and daughter were residing at Bamunimaidam in Guwahati.

Sources revealed that ₹22,570 was found near the body.

It has also been confirmed that divorce proceedings were ongoing between the couple.