Two unidentified bodies of a young man and a woman were recovered from the Brahmaputra River at Garigaon in Guwahati's Jalukbari.

Advertisment

The discovery has created an atmosphere of intense unease in the area.

As of now, police personnel are yet to arrive at the scene.

The deceased are suspected to be Juhi Das and Hirakjyoti Das, whose family members had lodged a missing persons report at the Jalukbari Police Station two days ago.

Further investigations are underway.